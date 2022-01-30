Letter: Guns & Safety

Related to this story
Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is spending $500,000 to advertise her vows to finish the wall and send National Guard troops to t…
Recently, the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) held a public hearing regarding the Mexican Gray Wolf (MGW), a species nearly hunted to e…
In response to Gusher Adam’s editorial (1.20.22), I am sincerely sorry Democrats have done the same type of intimidation or worse! It’s pointl…
Tucson now has high real estate prices, high homelessness, high taxes and high crime rate.
Mask mandates must be enforced. Stores are filled with those who are not wearing masks while coughing and sneezing liberally without even cove…
Soon after the twice-impeached president paid our State a visit, extreme members of the legislator introduced a bill not to teach racism in th…
I get tired of letters to the editor that are slamming Sen. Sinema and ragging on her for not voting for the democratic party! A senator's job…
Re: the Jan. 11 article "Cyber Ninjas chief to shutter business, start new company."
Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfo…
So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (…
