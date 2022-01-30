 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns & Safety
If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator propose a bill, allowing guns in the Senate chambers?

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

