Letter: Guns vs. catalytic converters

I see our legislature has decided that we need protection from catalytic converter thieves and have passed legislation requiring anyone who buys a converter privately to report the purchase to the Department of Public Safety. While the theft of my converter would certainly be a nuisance, it is the private gun sales that our elected officials should be more concerned about. A converter in the hands of a criminal is one thing. Our continued refusal to take any step towards gun safety rules is quite another.

Rick Unklesbay

Midtown

