Letter: Guns

Re: the April 6 article "The MAD turn in our cancel culture battles: terror without balance."
This article clearly showed us how you can have fun with numbers. Unfortunately, while the article makes the case that “white” is not a major determinant of mass shootings, she avoids the fact that “male” is. FBI crime statistics show that 63.6% of homicides by firearms are committed by men; only 8.7% by women with 27.7% gender unknown. Further 74.3% of all male murderers are between the ages of 13 to 44. Setting male gun ownership at 45 would save a lot of lives. We would also save a lot of men. While nationally suicide represents 61% of the 38,000± gun deaths each year, in Arizona it is 71% with a significant portion being male. Guns don’t kill people men with guns kill people.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.