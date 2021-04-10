 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Guns
View Comments

Letter: Guns

  • Comments

Re: the April 6 article "The MAD turn in our cancel culture battles: terror without balance."

This article clearly showed us how you can have fun with numbers. Unfortunately, while the article makes the case that “white” is not a major determinant of mass shootings, she avoids the fact that “male” is. FBI crime statistics show that 63.6% of homicides by firearms are committed by men; only 8.7% by women with 27.7% gender unknown. Further 74.3% of all male murderers are between the ages of 13 to 44. Setting male gun ownership at 45 would save a lot of lives. We would also save a lot of men. While nationally suicide represents 61% of the 38,000± gun deaths each year, in Arizona it is 71% with a significant portion being male. Guns don’t kill people men with guns kill people.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Freedom"

"Freedom" to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the "freedom" to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital bed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News