Letter: Gunshow Loophole Crimes

There have been 3 OP/EDs in the Star recently on the Gun Show loophole and more specifically the PIMA County Fairgrounds Gun Show. This alleged loophole is a centerpiece of the Left's argument on gun shows and gun control. An explanation of the "loophole" is one can legally purchase weapons at the show from private parties without going through a background check. This is true.

The Star has devoted print space for these 3 OP/EDs. One might think it would be valuable to print some statistics on the weapon crimes committed by persons who bought weapons at gun shows and those who bought at the Pima County Fairgrounds Gun show. Nationally in 2016, .07% of guns involved crimes were purchased at gun shows.

Presumably some went through background checks, rendering the Left's argument mute. The crime rate resulting from guns bought without background check at gun shows is no-existent. Prove Me wrong!

Mark Wurz

Northwest side

