Letter: Gym Closures

Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ sat in their press conference and explained that the current gym closures were to insure health and safety of Arizonans. They went on to explain that COVID-19 is attacking younger people with the conditions of obesity diabetes and heart conditions. If this is true, I would think that the gyms would be the last thing they would close, as they help young and old avoid the very conditions that they tell us are deadly if the virus is contracted. With all of the medical personnel that are being paraded in front of us in the media for this virus, you would think that one would promote exercising, eating right and building up you own immune system. Doctor Christ, if you want to close something to make the virus less deadly, try closing some fast food restaurants!
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
