Letter: H2O Ducey

H2O Ducey:

Hip hip hooray, Ducey just woke up to the fact that we need more water to support the Arizona Population. What an eye opener. But upon closer inspection you realize that the reason for the need of the additional water is to continue to support the unchecked growth of housing development and agriculture in Arizona. And here I thought he was actually concerned about John Q. Public. Let’s see 1 $ billion set aside to “search’ for the water miracle. Well instead of spending this on new water sources, how about using the tried and true method of supply and demand. Not enough supply, well then cut down demand. And that means stopping any further agricultural crop growth (after all 70% of water consumed in the state is used for agricultural products) and limit any further housing development. On second thought that is too logical will not satisfy the Ducey supporters and guess who they are?

Frank Flasch

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

