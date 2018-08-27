It has gotten to be a nausiating weekly pattern, Star Opinions and articles in support of those who violate our immigration laws. They have ranted against building the border wall, opposed deploying the AZ Nat'l Guard to the border, supported Central American parents endangering their children when coming here illegally, and otherwise attacked immigration enforcement. The Star never misses an opportunity to highlight some errant Border Patrol Agent's wrong doing, but never any highlighting stories of the 20,000 agents who do great work every day risking their lives. The Star has attacked Sheriff Napier's having a lone ICE agent at the Pima jail, attacked USAG Session's "zero tolerance" policy, spent hours and hours at the Federal court in Tucson monitoring outcomes of those arrested under that policy, etc. The Star's blatant support for those who come here illegally is rather sickening. They are the same as Senator Elizabeth Warren and others in the the Democrat party, seemingly caring more about these people than fellow American citizens!
A. Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.