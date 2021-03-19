Letter: Haiku Hike Deferral

I know that a lot of us were disappointed that the Downtown Tucson Partnership Haiku Hike was called off last year. I'm sure that the best haikus were great; hopefully we'll get to see them later.
Here are the ones that I had submitted, to take your mind off of spike proteins and voter suppression!
Do wear your masks, get vaccinated ASAP and stay safe!
Haiku 1
Bright Spirits Dancing
Crystal Desert Air and Stars
Warm Fire and Clear Mind
Haiku 2
Crystals Resonate
Seventh Cibola City
Fossils Polished Bright
Haiku 3
Pink-Purple Tunas
Cochineal and Red Juice
Green Pads of Delight
Steven Oscherwitz MD
Infectious Disease Tucson
Steven Oscherwitz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.