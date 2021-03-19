 Skip to main content
Letter: Haiku Hike Deferral
Letter: Haiku Hike Deferral

I know that a lot of us were disappointed that the Downtown Tucson Partnership Haiku Hike was called off last year. I'm sure that the best haikus were great; hopefully we'll get to see them later.

Here are the ones that I had submitted, to take your mind off of spike proteins and voter suppression!

Do wear your masks, get vaccinated ASAP and stay safe!

Haiku 1

Bright Spirits Dancing

Crystal Desert Air and Stars

Warm Fire and Clear Mind

Haiku 2

Crystals Resonate

Seventh Cibola City

Fossils Polished Bright

Haiku 3

Pink-Purple Tunas

Cochineal and Red Juice

Green Pads of Delight

Steven Oscherwitz MD

Infectious Disease Tucson

Steven Oscherwitz

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

