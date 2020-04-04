Letter: Haircut from 6 feet away
Letter: Haircut from 6 feet away

I have a question for the Governor and all mayors of Arizona. Who cuts your hair or curls/perms your hair from 6 feet away? My salon ceased operations two weeks ago to protect both clients and operators and I applaud their decision.

This "personal care" exception is misguided and poorly thought out. Hopefully those in charge will figure it out and soon.

margaret zeches

Northwest side

