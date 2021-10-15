 Skip to main content
Letter: Ham-Handed Prop 206
Letter: Ham-Handed Prop 206

Prop 206 offers no substantial improvements to our economy. In fact, it will hasten the derailment of everyday living as we know it. I have it on good authority that Tucson Unified School district would have to pay out an additional $6 million dollars annually in wages if Prop 206 passes. The initiative will create divisiveness and pit employees against employers by financially incentivizing workers to file complaints. Prop 206 advances the idea that employees are good, and employers are bad. I have been both an employer and an employee. I understand the value both have to our economy and improving the quality of life for Tucson. As a community, we need to work together and stop fighting each other. Save our city; we must defeat Prop 206.

P. Harvey Hirsch

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

