Letter: Hamadeh Onitted Details

I am a 30-year Navy pilot, two Vietnam combat tours, who always obeyed active duty military rules to never discuss politics due to rank. Accordingly, I will always be an Independent Voter. I appreciate the diligence of the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic in questioning the GOP selection for Arizona Attorney General after he, with Trump's endorsement, prevailed over five opponents in the August primary. Ironically. It is clear that Hamedeh has perfected escaping that he was born in 1991 while his father had illegally overstayed his visa. Given the facts in the 15 September Daily Star, the Arizona GOP should remove Hamedeh as choice for Arizona AG. Trump too, should recant his endorsement. Our state deserves a person of integrity for our Attorney General!