Letter: Handicapping the Arizona Legislature
Recently, the airways have been inundated with advertising for online sports betting sites. State legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey legalized sports betting in April 2021. Why not explore another source of state revenue - handicapping the Arizona State Legislature? Bet an over/under on the number of laws overturned by State or Federal courts. Or, a parlay wager on the legislature defunding public school education, repealing the Arizona Public Records Law, and voting to appointing their slate of state electors in lieu of election outcomes. Maybe a straight bet on the State Senate retaining Cyber Ninjas to audit the 2022 elections. The possibilities are endless. The entertainment value - priceless.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

