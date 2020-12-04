 Skip to main content
Letter: Hands Off El Rio (again)
Divide and conquer? The recent decision by the Mayor and Council to rip the El Rio area from the westside Ward 1 and stick it in Ward 3 — where there is currently no working council member — is just the latest in the city’s continuous disrespect for our neighborhoods, going back to when they tried to sell the publicly-owned Trini Alvarez El Rio golf course for private developers. While the council had a simple option to move 5,000 people from just one precinct, they are choosing to move over 12,000 residents into three different wards. Redistricting Chair Jonathan Rothschild (yes, him) said the residents would be notified after the fact due to “cost.” The real cost will be to the unity of the westside. People need to object to the Mayor and Council before their December 8th meeting when it is slated for approval.

Scott Egan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

