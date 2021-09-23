Letter: Hansen Comparison

I have always enjoyed reading Greg Hansen's column, however, his comparison of the U of A coaching performance since 2015 "as the equivalent of an elementary school substitute teacher" was completely out of line. I taught 1st-3rd grades in the Sunnyside School District for 35 years and have been subbing for about 8 years since retirement. Elementary school teachers (and subs and teaching assistants) are some of the hardest working, most qualified people I know. They do this job because they love the kids and seeing the progress they make. They certainly certainly don't become teachers for the big paycheck or, in Greg Hansen's case, the respect.
Kathy Hotchkiss
Midtown
