 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hansen Comparison
View Comments

Letter: Hansen Comparison

  • Comments

I have always enjoyed reading Greg Hansen's column, however, his comparison of the U of A coaching performance since 2015 "as the equivalent of an elementary school substitute teacher" was completely out of line. I taught 1st-3rd grades in the Sunnyside School District for 35 years and have been subbing for about 8 years since retirement. Elementary school teachers (and subs and teaching assistants) are some of the hardest working, most qualified people I know. They do this job because they love the kids and seeing the progress they make. They certainly certainly don't become teachers for the big paycheck or, in Greg Hansen's case, the respect.

Kathy Hotchkiss

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Local-issues

Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so mu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News