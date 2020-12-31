 Skip to main content
Letter: Hansen dares Fisch to succeed?
Greg Hansen's mean-spirited column (12/24) on Jedd Fisch's arrival as UA head football coach shines a bright light on much that is wrong with college sports -- and insider sports reporting. Rather than focusing on the possibilities of new leadership under a man whose rise through the coaching ranks, experience and references show much promise, Hansen plunges into a near xenophobic diatribe best summarized as "he ain't one of us," damning Fisch for breaking into the head-coaching ranks as a "job-hopper" and "stranger" with no pre-existing ties to the Wildcats. Rather than Hansen pandering to the bloated pride, sense of entitlement and insider expectations of alumni, former players and community supporters, he might consider how an "outsider" might be just what's needed to develop his new team as well as fresh relationships with students, fans, alumni and community -- and just maybe a winning record.

Emmett Smelser

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

