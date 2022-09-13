Letter: Hansen's 100 Top Teams 2022

I have been enjoying reading your list of the 100 best sports teams. You have probably received letters pointing out teams that were omitted. The 1975 Amphi High Football team coached by Jerry Loper was probably the most significant omission. Their winning of the 1975 State Football Championship was an amazing feat. Their small team defeating the much larger Phoenix Maryvale team in a come-from behind victory at Arizona Stadium was a very special event for Tucson. Thier quarterback, Jim Krohn, became the starting quarterback for the University of Arizona. football team. Linebacker Riki Ellison went on after playing at USC to star for the San Francisco 49ers. It was an extraordinary accomplishment for an undersized, hard-working team from Amphi. Hopefully you will review their accomplishment and add them to your list of Tucson's Best Teams in the future.