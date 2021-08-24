Letter: 'Hansen's Hundred' - and Hansen - are outstanding

Greg Hansen’s “Hansen’s Hundred” is one of the most outstanding projects I have ever read in the Star.
This series showcased the encyclopedic knowledge Greg has of Southern Arizona’s sports history. It is easy to think of University of Arizona sports figures, but Greg has gone way beyond the obvious.
I learned a tremendous amount about people I didn’t know – and people I thought I knew.
As the series winds down, “Hansen’s Hundred” is the first thing I turn to when I read the Star every day. I have been trying to guess who would be in his top 10 but he has had some surprises.
Greg himself should be included in the next edition of The Hundred. He is an amazing Tucson treasure.
Mark Kimble
Midtown
