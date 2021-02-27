Letter: Happy Anniversary Everyone!

Bet it's not the anniversary you think.
Nine years ago, a small group of citizens fought the government the right way. The Ninth Circuit Court ruled unanimously for the plaintiffs and we all won (you, too). We recovered the right to access the Mount Lemmon recreational area when we want to. The toll booth is closed!
You can look it up: Adams et al v. USFS (2012). The decision is great reading. Result: anyone can visit the restorative Lemmon even if they're broke or need the money for, say, food.
Is it time we the public demand a focus on issues that indeed affect all of us?
Pandemic intervention can save lives, infrastructure investment can save families, and looming climate devastation accrues more cost daily. Overwhelming? Pick one: pandemic, infrastructure, or climate, and advocate. When discouraged, look northward and remember Mount Lemmon: WE STILL OWN IT.
The manifold public can influence the government justly, and remember: public means everyone, even you.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
