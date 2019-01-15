Many thanks to Chuck Huckleberry, Pima County Administrator and Ana M. Olivares, Pima County director of transportation, for repaving Thornydale Road from the Tangerine Road construction project down (south) to Cortaro Farms Road! This section of road was in dire need of repair and now it's as smooth as silk!

What a pleasant surprise it was to see this project pop-up and proceed to completion with very little disruption — very well coordinated! I didn't think we would ever see this road project addressed with all of the other road projects going on. Oh, and also a big thanks to President Donald Trump who takes credit for all things good!

Albert (Bert) Hanson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

