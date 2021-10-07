Letter: Happy to Live in AZ and not CA

An off-shore California oil pipeline successfully operating since 1980 developed a leak and shutdown procedures limited the discharge to only 3,000 barrels, the volume of ten average home swimming pools.
We read in the hysterical left-wing media (sorry our Daily Star is included) that this “massive” oil spill is killing wildlife will shut down beaches for months." Now references to barrels have been dropped in favor of gallons, 126,000 of them; more zeros yields more catastrophe. Tomorrow I’m expecting to read that this is apocalypse eclipses Hurricane Katrina, yet fires rage in their north with no clue for remedy.
I escaped the California progressive cesspool for Tucson ten years ago. Let’s not become them.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.