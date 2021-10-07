 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Happy to Live in AZ and not CA
View Comments

Letter: Happy to Live in AZ and not CA

  • Comments

An off-shore California oil pipeline successfully operating since 1980 developed a leak and shutdown procedures limited the discharge to only 3,000 barrels, the volume of ten average home swimming pools.

We read in the hysterical left-wing media (sorry our Daily Star is included) that this “massive” oil spill is killing wildlife will shut down beaches for months." Now references to barrels have been dropped in favor of gallons, 126,000 of them; more zeros yields more catastrophe. Tomorrow I’m expecting to read that this is apocalypse eclipses Hurricane Katrina, yet fires rage in their north with no clue for remedy.

I escaped the California progressive cesspool for Tucson ten years ago. Let’s not become them.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News