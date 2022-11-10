 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Happy Voters

  • Comments

I have worked many elections and want to tell Arizona about the people we saw this election. We hear so much about how continuous and divided our country is however, not the almost 2,000 people who came to vote at our vote center. This very diverse group were polite, friendly, patient, smiling and thankful. Many told us how much they appreciated us being there and we were thanked by men and women alike. When it was over and we were exhausted, we all agreed that our voters were just plain nice. Thanks to all who came to Ellie Town. You made all our hard work golden.

Karem Larkin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Kari Lake

I find it appalling yet sadly amusing that the Republican candidate for Governor’s only qualification other than being a supporter of Trump's …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News