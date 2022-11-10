Letter: Happy Voters

I have worked many elections and want to tell Arizona about the people we saw this election. We hear so much about how continuous and divided our country is however, not the almost 2,000 people who came to vote at our vote center. This very diverse group were polite, friendly, patient, smiling and thankful. Many told us how much they appreciated us being there and we were thanked by men and women alike. When it was over and we were exhausted, we all agreed that our voters were just plain nice. Thanks to all who came to Ellie Town. You made all our hard work golden.