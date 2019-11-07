We need to stop the insinuation that Regina Romero won election as mayor solely because she is an “insider in Democratic politics,” as the Arizona Daily Star put it on Wednesday.
Yes, she had the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva and many other politicians in Pima County. Yes, she is a Democrat in a city in which Democrats dominate. And yes, spending from outside groups helped her.
Here is the biggest reason: Romero won because she outworked every other candidate, something the Star has neglected to report.
She told supporters after the primary election that she and her campaign workers knocked on nearly every door in the city, some as many as three times. Romero campaign workers came to my door twice.
Hard work still matters. That’s the foundation of anyone's success. Build on that with intelligence, political and governmental experience and the ability to connect with people, and we have Mayor-elect Regina Romero.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
