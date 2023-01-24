Letter: Hardest working band in basketball

I had the opportunity to sit in floor seats in front of the band at the men’s game against USC this week. What I was not aware of even though I have been attending games for over 40 years is that the band is constantly working. It’s hard to hear when you are not in front of them but they don’t just play music. They are constantly leading cheers, not just the familiar “nice shot buddy” when the opposing team misses a free throw. They truly are the heart of McKale. Thank you to all of them and their director. To echo Gene Simmons of Kiss, I think the U of A band is the hardest working band in the basketball business.