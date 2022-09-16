 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HARDLY A MANDATE!

Mark Finchem's fund-raising email claims he is “endowed with the mandate of the People” in his run for Arizona Secretary of State. “Endowed”? Certainly not with mathematical gifts.

Look at the numbers. Arizona voter registration is 35% Republican, 34% Independent, 31% Democratic and 1% Libertarian. Of registered Republicans, 35% cast ballots in the August primary. 35% of 35% = 12.25%.

Of the 12.25% of Republican primary voters casting ballots for Secretary of State, Finchem got 41% of the votes. 41% of 12.25% = 5%. Hardly a mandate!

The vast majority of Republican primary voters (59%) cast ballots for one of Finchem's three opponents. Appears they don't want an Oath Keeper running our elections.

His paltry base of election deniers still represents a danger to our voting rights. Democrats, Independents and democracy-supporting Republicans need to come together in November and elect Adrian Fontes, a bipartisan candidate with experience and certifications, as our next Secretary of State. Elections require someone who can actually count!

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

