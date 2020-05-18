Letter: Harelson School Alumni
Letter: Harelson School Alumni

Re: the May 1 letter "Please continue to shelter in place."

Congratulations James on joining the discussion on social distancing and sheltering in place. As an old Harelson teacher I am happy that you are stepping into society's problems with your thoughts and solutions. You join a nice group of people from Harelson in doing so.

The editor of this paper Jill Jorden Spitz is a fellow alumni from Harelson. She is solving problems like yours everyday. She also was a good student at Harelson.

Former Mayor of Tucson Jonathan Rothschild joins you as a Harelson alumni. He worked hard for two terms at dealing with issues that made life better for people in Tucson. He too was an excellent student.

Hope your teacher gives you some extra credit for a great letter and a caring heart!

Bill Nicholson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

