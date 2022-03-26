 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Harm to transgender girls
Letter: Harm to transgender girls

Senator Nancy Barto has sponsored SB1165, which seeks to ban any child from playing on a girls' team if that child was not born female—regardless if that child is under treatment to transition from male to female. This bill worries that girls who play on teams with transgender girls may suffer "direct or indirect harm". By this they mean they may not always win and they may miss out on college scholarships.

But what about the harm to a transgender girl if she is not allowed the healthy outlet of sports? It is well documented that children who suffer from gender dysphoria have many more suicidal thoughts than children in the general population. Why not at least allow them the physical activity and joy of playing sports? This small thing could well save a life. Senator Barto professes to honor all human life. Does that not include these children?

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

