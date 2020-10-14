 Skip to main content
Letter: HARMFUL POLITICAL RALLY
Letter: HARMFUL POLITICAL RALLY

One of Tucson's most iconic and stimulating events, The Tucson Festival of Books decided, early on, to go virtual vs. in-person. One could name many other favorite events, cultural, sports and educational doing the same in the same of the health of the entire community. Here comes an announcement of a Trump campaign rally at the Tucson International Airport on Monday Come one, Come all. Please, in the name of the health of the the entire community. DO NO ATTEND.

Edward and Carol Moore

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

