Letter: Has AZGOP turned its back on Democracy?

Kelli Ward led the charge to censure Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake for supporting Biden. It’s not a crime to choose who you want to vote for, but it IS a constitutional right. Doug Ducey was censured for following the science and trying to protect our very lives from a global pandemic. But Kelli Ward and the AZ state senate have the audacity to punish Republicans for exercising their rights, and punish Ducey for doing his job.? How is this not a step toward tyranny?
AGAIN we have Paul Gosar/Ted Cruz trying to deny Arizonans our vote. They don’t like the result. But the right for citizens to choose, vote, and have their votes counted is central to the constitution, and what we hold dear. The GOP no longer values democracy. I’m happy to be wrong, but they need to show me something different.
Patricia Stein
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.