Letter: Has the GOP moved too far right?

This is an open call to all GOP voters who can no longer hold their nose to vote for the current White House tenant and party in the general election this November. Join In the crowd of Independents, moderate Republicans and No Party Declared which includes Senator Flake, Gov Kasick, General Powell, Senator Romney, and Cindy McCain. The Trumpian message has too much corruption and stench. Notify the County recorders office to change your registration. The Democratic Party welcomes you.
Vote your heart, not the party line. Democracy requires your vote. Vote early by mail before October 23.
Mary Ann Ahrens
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
