This article reported on an extreme example of official cowardice. The centerpiece of Gov. Hobbs' campaign was opposition to universal school vouchers. Indeed, this was the centerpiece of her 2024 budget message. She caved on this vital issue, accepting vague gains on issues of far lesser importance to her supporters. Why didn't she show the same political courage as John McCain when he rejected his party's attempt to kill Obamacare? Instead she joined the Sinema example of rejecting her party's and supporter's clearly expressed policy preferences. Without some unknown confidence building measures, Hobb's will likely be a one-term governor.