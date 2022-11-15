Letter: Hateful Campaign Ads

As a voter, I congratulate our winning candidates. But please revamp campaign laws as your post-election priority. Maybe you can prevent a repeat in two years of the nastiest, impertinent, and annoying televised ads in this nation. My TV remote wore out from constant punching of the mute button. Where was the focus on actual platforms for major state and federal offices? Did many voters just choose candidates who did the best jobs of sniping and half-truthing?
Imagine the benefit if all those millions spent on hate tactics were instead allocated to problems like homelessness, healthcare and education. Of course, I realize that’s an uphill battle. Our society has long encouraged the allocation of billions to professional sports, in which athletes are generously rewarded for playing children’s school-yard games. Must be a correlation there.
Jack Calaway
Northeast side
