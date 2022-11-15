Letter: Hateful Campaign Ads

As a voter, I congratulate our winning candidates. But please revamp campaign laws as your post-election priority. Maybe you can prevent a repeat in two years of the nastiest, impertinent, and annoying televised ads in this nation. My TV remote wore out from constant punching of the mute button. Where was the focus on actual platforms for major state and federal offices? Did many voters just choose candidates who did the best jobs of sniping and half-truthing?