Letter: Hateful Speech

I will be so pleased when the midterm elections are over. Don't get me wrong. I am proud to be an American and I always vote. But I NEVER form my opinions on candidates from media advertising. In fact, the "mute" button on my TV remote has become my best friend when the "hate ads" pop up on my TV screen. I try to remind myself of the line in the poem, Disiderata, written about 100 years ago, when the author, Max Ehrmann states, "Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are a vexation to the spirit." Good advice.