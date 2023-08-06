Regarding SB1102, Rep. Joseph Chapilk posted the following to Twitter:

"Calling this “Transportation Funding” is just an attempt by a far left and feckless Hobbs to push a Trojan Horse into our cities unleashing anti-motorists policies and stripping away at our freedom of movement. Hobbs wants us to bend the knee to the climate alarmist cult and I will stand and fight this. "

I have two questions.

1) This tweet drips with distain and hatred for those who disagree with him. His lack of understanding of the word "transportation" and his name-calling clearly indicate his unwillingness to work with the opposition. Why do the voters in District 23 vote for this?

2) His official residence as listed on the official House website is in Scottsdale. No part of Scottsdale is anywhere near District 23. Aren't representatives supposed to live in the district they represent?

Steven Brown

Midtown