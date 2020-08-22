 Skip to main content
Letter: Have we really reached the peak?
In May, people misinterpreted the leveling off of covid-19 cases to mean that the virus had been licked. Arizona opened up then, and the devastation quickly became much greater. Pima County is now seeing 5 to 10 times the number of daily cases we had in May.

A new misinterpretation appeared in Sunday’s Star. A U of A professor was quoted as saying, “I’m confident that we’ve had a peak in deaths.” Yes, the rate has declined slightly from its recent maximum, but an intolerable number of people here are still getting sick and dying every day. The one thing we know for certain, is that the slight decline will mean nothing if we again relax our vigilance. It’s fine to acknowledge improvement, but we are still very much at risk, and the virus is capable of producing levels of illness far worse than what we have yet seen.

Neil Weinstein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

