Letter: Haven't you seen it too?
In the few years I've lived between Flagstaff and Phoenix, going to NAU, I've seen a major wildfire that consumed 2000 acres of forest (the Museum Fire, 2019), lived in the hottest Phoenix summer on record, and lived in the driest Flagstaff year on record. There's no denying it. The climate is changing, and it's not holding back the punches.

As student at Northern Arizona University, a conservationist, and an aspiring environmental chemist, I am keen to the changes in our environment. I grew up in Phoenix, but have visited Flagstaff and northern Arizona since my childhood. Even in my lifetime, I've witnessed and noticed changes in our climate, at a rate too fast to be natural. It's clear now that we need to act if we want to protect the ecosystems we love and need.

This is not an issue a single person or state can solve alone. That is why I'm asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden's administration 30x30 conservation plan.

Zane Ondovcik

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

