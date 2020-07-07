Letter: Having the University open for the fall semester

Dear Tucsonans:
Would you like to see the University of Arizona continue to be a vibrant part of the Tucson economy? And maintain its incredible stature among our nation’s universities? You and I can accomplish that! And we can do this in a very simple and inexpensive (actually no cost) way that requires no time commitment! We simply each need to agree to wear a mask until then. No, not 24/7. Only when we are within 6 feet of each other or anyone else. But we have to start today! This will allow the University of Arizona to open for the fall semester. Yes, I agree it’s a little inconvenient. But isn’t it a little inconvenient to have our University not functioning to its incredible capacity?
Marilyn Halonen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
