Letter: Having the University open for the fall semester
View Comments

Letter: Having the University open for the fall semester

Dear Tucsonans:

Would you like to see the University of Arizona continue to be a vibrant part of the Tucson economy? And maintain its incredible stature among our nation’s universities? You and I can accomplish that! And we can do this in a very simple and inexpensive (actually no cost) way that requires no time commitment! We simply each need to agree to wear a mask until then. No, not 24/7. Only when we are within 6 feet of each other or anyone else. But we have to start today! This will allow the University of Arizona to open for the fall semester. Yes, I agree it’s a little inconvenient. But isn’t it a little inconvenient to have our University not functioning to its incredible capacity?

Marilyn Halonen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Destroying art

I too call for our statue of Pancho Villa to be removed. For its own protection it should be in a museum, a private garden......Despite proble…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News