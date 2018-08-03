I read with interest the August 2 Star article on toxicity and effects of trichloroethylene. Though in years past, this chemical was useful for many applications, TCE has been known as a bad actor for a long time. A quick review of a current Material Safety Data Sheet proves that both OSHA and EPA classify TCE as an extremely hazardous chemical.

The story of a distraught Mom is news I suppose, but what the public needs to know is what has been and will be done to finally discontinue use of TCE. How about a followup article?

DENNIS NELSON

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

