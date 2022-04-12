Letter: HB 2008 Mandatory Civics Classes on Communism

HB2008 takes away the power of the State Board of Education so that schools will specifically be forced to present certain truths about the USA Constitution, patriotism and the evils of communism. I think the bill falls way short.

If we want the students to learn the truth, then teach the whole truth. The law should specifically mandate that, in addition to the evils of communism, fascism and totalitarian dictatorships, the curriculum should address the conquest, enslavement and genocide of the Native Americans, the enslavement of and continuing institutional racism against African Americans and the past publicly-supported violence and massacres against Asian, Irish, Catholic and Hispanic Americans, as well as the USA's colonial conquest and exploitation of Pacific Islanders, Hawaiians and Filipinos. The bill should expand its list of oral history resources to include the heroes and survivors of those past conquests and violence.