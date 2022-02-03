 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HB 2043 - What is your obligation to the rest of us
Letter: HB 2043 - What is your obligation to the rest of us

Re: the Jan. 31 article "Bill could produce huge vaccine fines."

So-o-o we are required to accept—and respect—your “sincerely held religious beliefs,” whatever they are, regardless of the religion, formal or informal, idiosyncratic or not, even if it endangers the rest of us; you get to do what you want. No one, no business can tell you what to do, even during a pandemic. Fine, but I have some questions:

What is your obligation to the rest of us?

Will you carry a Non-Vaccinated card? Will you inform your co-workers?

If you get covid, as a non-vaccinated person because of sincerely held religious beliefs, will you pay for the health care of those you infect?

You are free to believe what you want. You are not free to endanger others. You are not entitled to your job if you physically or mentally endanger your co-workers. You are also not entitled to your own set of facts, including defining what is significant.

Again, what is your obligation to the rest of us?

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

