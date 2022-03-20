Letter: HB 2181

The AZ House passed HB 2181 prohibiting state authorities from stopping anyone from killing a wolf who feels “threatened” by one. It’s a confusing bill, given that Mexican gray wolf numbers were decimated for decades, resulting in current Federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.
This legislation is anti-wolf, similar to other state bills that have been in direct conflict with the Endangered Species Act and ignore the science of extensive wolf research, which indicates wolves are sentient, socially oriented animals that thrive as a family unit. Killing an alpha wolf rips apart the cohesion of a family and destroys its continuity.
Wolves successfully balance ecosystems by preventing overgrazing of ungulates through predation. Wolves have been baited, trapped, poisoned, tortured, gassed, shot and killed since European settlers arrived.
For decades our government set up bounties and almost exterminated wolves. AZ legislators cause confusion and sanction wolf killings when they support anti-wolf bills. Tell your legislators to protect AZ wolves.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.