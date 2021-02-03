 Skip to main content
Letter: HB 2310
Letter: HB 2310

HB 2310, Submitted by Mr. Roberts (R), is vintage Jim Crow law. Let's be clear and have courage to Identify this bill for what it is Mr. Roberts.

kimberlie burns

West side

