Letter: HB 2770

This bill highlights the stupidity of Gov. Ducey, Rep. Chaplik, and others who won’t follow the science. Wearing masks has been shown over and over as one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stop trying to frame this as a personal rights issue. It is a public health problem. The sooner we all start working together the sooner life can get back to “normal” and businesses can get back to work. Double up and double down on mask wearing.
Jim Doyle
North side
