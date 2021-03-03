 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: HB 2770
View Comments

Letter: HB 2770

  • Comments

This bill highlights the stupidity of Gov. Ducey, Rep. Chaplik, and others who won’t follow the science. Wearing masks has been shown over and over as one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stop trying to frame this as a personal rights issue. It is a public health problem. The sooner we all start working together the sooner life can get back to “normal” and businesses can get back to work. Double up and double down on mask wearing.

Jim Doyle

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News