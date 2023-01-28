Letter: HB2312 Outlawing transgender persons as employees in domestic violence shelters shleters.

The MAGA GOP Freedom Team from AZ LD 17 (Rep. Jones, Rep. McGarr, Sen. Wadsack) have sponsored a bill prohibiting transgender persons from working in domestic violence shelters. It is clearly unconstitutional. It illegally prejudges against a particular class of citizens.

It insinuates that law-abiding transgender persons pose some kind of risk to adult and minor DV victims. The state's criminal records show that most domestic violence offenders are almost all heterosexual males and females. Almost all the sexual abusers, molesters and "groomers" are heterosexual males. Not transgender persons.

So, following this proposed law, is the legislature also going to prohibit all heterosexual adults in Arizona from being hired by DV facilities?

The Domestic Violence shelters in Arizona did not ask for this law. It clearly an attempt to punish and discriminate against citizens who happen to be law-abiding transgender persons.

John Higgins

Southeast side