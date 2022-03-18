 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HB2323 would end insurance company discriminatory profiling of dogs
Letter: HB2323 would end insurance company discriminatory profiling of dogs

Arizona House Bill 2323 is making its way through the state legislature. It deserves to be signed into law.

This amendment to Arizona Revised Statutes Title 20 strips dog breed discriminatory profiling used by insurance companies to hit policyholders and policy seekers with higher rates and worse, result in homeowners or renters stripped of insurance in a tight, expensive housing market.

As American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce lobby against this responsible legislation, I ask readers to consider being the Phoenix couple who recently had their homeowner’s insurance canceled by Hartford Financial simply for adopting Echo, a sweet “pit bull,” into their family as a companion to their Australian Shepherd.

Pit bull is not a breed, and without DNA testing no dogs can be accurately identified. Yet insurance companies are hiking rates and kicking people off policies through indiscriminate, unjustified targeting of family dogs. Insurance companies would be better served advocating against those mistreating animals and engaging in dog fighting.

Don Scott, former Arizona State Council Chair for the Humane Society of the United States

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

