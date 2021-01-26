Letter: HB2369 should be opposed.

House Bill 2369, introduced by Rep. Kevin Payne of Peoria attempts to require a notarized signature on all Arizona mail in ballots. Rep. Payne claims that he is introducing the bill because of emails from people “questioning whether all early ballots came from real voters.” The doubt of these people is likely caused by claims by ex president Trump and his lawyers that mail in ballots could not be trusted. These false claims began even before the Nov 3, 2020 election and were amplified by certain news outlets and the internet. They were shown over and over in court filings to be groundless. HB2369 would have the effect of voter suppression which I believe is the real intent of the bill. Voting in Arizona whether in person or by mail is the right of every registered voter. It is not limited only to those registered voters who have means to have their signature notarized. This bill should be opposed by all citizens of Arizona who want truly fair elections.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.