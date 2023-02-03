It looks like the law proposed by Rep. Pingerelli is trying to protect Arizona students and their teachers from talking about past and current racism as if it is not even happening today or, if it is, they will not feel like they have anything to do with it.

Sorry...the horses have already left the barn! Students are talking everyday with each other about racism in their individual lives. They talk about being treated differently by individuals because they look different or belong to a different group. They talk about how they treat individual people who look different from them and belong to different groups. They have seen other individual children treated differently by other individuals because their families have different religions.

The proposed law is unnecessary and unenforceable because Arizona students are already learning about and talking about racism by individuals every day.

John Higgins

Southeast side