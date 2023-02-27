The Arizona House has recently submitted HB2523 to require students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during school hours. In support of the bill, Rep. Barbara Parker stated "We stand and recite the (Pledge) everyday...(W)hat's good for us is good for the children."

Sen. Wendy Rogers added "This is to make sure that students...understand the country in which they live and embrace the citizenship and the founding principles...we hold so dear."

First, this bill is an egregious violation of free speech. While Rep. Parker's remarks make absolutely no sense whatsoever, the bill flies directly in the face of Sen. Roger's statement. The founding principles of this country include free speech. Reciting the Pledge at academic gunpoint is the antithesis of our founding principles. Second, and sadly, HB2523 is also yet another thinly veiled political attempt to control what students think and believe.

John Riley

Oro Valley