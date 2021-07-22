 Skip to main content
Letter: HB2906 - teaching tolerance
As I understand it, the Funding Ban in HB 2906 makes it illegal to teach that homosexuality is in any way inferior to heterosexuality. Will this be enforced with the same vigor that prohibiting Critical Race Theory will be?

Barbara Woolford

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

