Letter: Head off economic hard times and deal with climate change

Re: the Feb. 23 article "'Eye-popping' study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change.'
As California slips back into drought, “Colorado River down due to climate change" in the Feb. 23rd Star should command our attention. Imagine the devastating effects on Arizona’s agriculture, real estate values, and food supply should we not make prompt efforts to halt climate change.
The way forward is crystal clear. We need an orderly transition away from fossil fuels.
In Congress, House Bill 763 could begin that transition quickly.
A rising fee on fossil fuels will incentivize cleaner energy sources and spur innovation in efficiency and storage solutions. Returning proceeds from the fee to all households will shelter the middle class and poor from rising costs. A border adjustment will protect business and encourage China and India to enact their own carbon pricing programs.
Solving climate change will not ruin the economy. Not solving it is the true danger.
Grijalva, O’Hallaran, and Kirkpatrick should join the 80 other house members who have already cosponsored HR763.
Edward Beshore
North side
