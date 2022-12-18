 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Headlights

Monday December 5th had dense fog. Monday Dec. 12 had heavy rain. During these times most drivers had on their headlights. However, about 10% did not.

There are two reasons to turn on headlights. One is so the driver can see the environment around him more clearly. The second reason is to be seen.

A vehicle without lights is almost invisible sandwiched between cars with lights.

Florida has a state law that requires drivers to turn on headlights in rain. Maybe Arizona needs a law to enforce what common sense fails.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

